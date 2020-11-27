Thunder Bay’s road work season has come to a close with some major projects completed and others ready to be picked up next year from where they were left off.
Major arterial road work this year included the completion of the section of Balmoral Street that consisted of the rebuild of the Harbour Expressway intersection. That work entailed installing double turn lanes, continuing multi-use trails on both sides of the street and replacing existing ditches with storm sewers.
Pavement resurfacing also took place on sections of Dawson Road, River Street and James Street this year.
