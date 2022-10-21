Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare says a $25-million provincial injection to support Indigenous economic projects will help First Nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds, to be spread over three years, are to include low-interest loans, training, apprentice programs and e-commerce initiatives.
Hare said the investment is “an opportunity to create long-term solutions rooted in mutual respect and collaboration, to ensure First Nations are successful on a local, regional, national and global level.”
