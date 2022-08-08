The federal government must decide by the end of November whether or not to allow a proposal palladium and copper mine near Marathon to go forward, but the province is under no such deadline.
Under the terms of a joint provincial-federal environmental review of the proposed Generation Mining project, the feds have 120 days to make a decision once the review has been completed.
On Tuesday, the three-member panel of experts that reviewed the project and oversaw public hearings delivered its final report to federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and his provincial counterpart, southern Ontario MPP David Piccini.
The panel concluded that the mine should only proceed if a “full set” of mitigation measures will be implemented to prevent potential harm to caribou habitat along Lake Superior’s coast, and preserve traditional Indigenous activities like trapping and fishing.
It also recommended the creation of an independent oversight committee that would keep tabs on the mine during its 13-year operation.
Canadian mining watchdog MiningWatch said it found the panel’s report to be thorough.
Generation Mining wants to build a $665-million open-pit mine just north of Marathon’s airport. If approved, the project is slated to create about 400 full-time jobs a short drive from town.
Though Guilbeault is required to make a decision on the project by Nov. 30, Piccini is under no constraints.
A spokesman for Ontario’s environment ministry said this week that “no regulated deadline” under the province’s Environmental Assessment Act compels Piccini to act quickly, or take his time.
That said, the province has taken a pro-mining stance under Conservative Premier Doug Ford. Last year it strongly suggested in a formal letter to the federal agency overseeing the Marathon project review process that public hearings be held sooner than later.
The proposed Marathon mine is also in line with Ontario’s so-called green-metals strategy.
Asked this week if Piccini plans to make the decision regarding the Generation Mining project a priority, a ministry spokesman said: “Our priority is to make sure the environment and communities are protected, and that projects are carried out in an environmentally responsible way.”
On his website, Piccini suggests he’s sensitive to environmental matters and natural landscapes in particular, noting he likes to visit Ontario’s rugged Killarney Provincial Park.
For his part, Guilbeault is a former Greenpeace activist. Twenty years ago, he was arrested for dangling a banner from Toronto’s CN Tower that accused the Canadian and U.S governments of “killing” the climate.
