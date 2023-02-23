The Vancouver-based miner building a new gold mine on the edge of Geraldton says it’s “well-funded” to keep construction on the project on track for the rest of this year.
“Growth capital of $324 million in 2023 is directed primarily to (the) Greenstone (mine) construction” in Geraldton, an Equinox Gold news release said Tuesday.
“We entered 2023 with $327 million in total liquidity which, along with cash flow from our operating mines and marketable investments currently worth about $220 million, leaves us well funded to complete construction at Greenstone and pour gold in the first half of 2024,” the company added.
Construction on the Greenstone mine is 70-per cent complete. It’s expected to employ 450 people once in full production. The total cost to build the mine is $1.23 billion.
In 2022, Equinox Gold sold more than 532,000 ounces of gold at its various operations, with an average price for the precious metal at US $1,784 per ounce, the news release said. All-in costs for the year were $1,622 per ounce.
Earnings from mine operations was $85 million in 2022. The company experienced an “adjusted” net loss of $90.8 million, or 30 cents per share, the news release said.
