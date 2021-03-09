Construction on a palladium and copper mine on the outskirts of Marathon could start as early as next year, as prices for palladium continue to soar due to market demand, the project’s Toronto-based proponent says.
“With the consensus outlook for palladium and copper strong for the next decade, this is a project whose time has come,” Generation Mining executive chairman Kerry Knoll said last week in a news release.
