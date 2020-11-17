The operator of an underground scooptram machine likely didn’t see a 59-year-old Barrick Gold surveyor when the machine struck and killed him, a coroner’s inquest heard in Thunder Bay on Monday.
According to evidence presented to the inquest’s jurors, veteran surveyor Eulogio (Bot) Gutierrez died at the scene on the morning of Nov. 27, 2017, after the machine came around a corner at Barrick’s Williams mine near Marathon and amputated both his legs and caused “multiple” traumatic injuries.
Ministry of Labour inspector Ron Hauguth, who was the incident’s lead investigator, told the jury that a “lot of contributing factors” lead to Gutierrez’s death, including poor visibility experienced by the scooptram’s driver, noise from adjacent drilling activity and the fact that Gutierrez was obscured by an uneven wall.
The scooptram, which was equipped with a large front bucket, was “hugging the right-hand side” of a tunnel to avoid some pumps and hoses prior to the collision, Hauguth said.
Hauguth said it’s possible that Gutierrez didn’t realize the scooptram was heading his way because he was wearing ear protection, as required, and was likely focused on his work.
Accident-scene photos viewed by the jurors showed pieces of Gutierrez’s work equipment that had been run over.
The scooptram was later inspected by a mechanic who found it to be in good working order, Hauguth said.
Gutierrez’s death has been declared an accident, the jury was told. The purpose of the inquest is not to find fault, but to possibly make recommendations to avoid a similar accident.
Scooptrams, which are used to haul ore underground, don’t afford drivers with a lot of visibility, Hauguth said. Their powerful bright lights can also obscure lights being worn by miners, he added.
Inside the machine “is a busy place,” Hauguth said. Visibility while driving a scooptram is limited and perspectives can change “depending on whether you’re travelling uphill or downhill,” Hauguth said.
Eugene Gutierrez, who addressed the jurors before evidence was presented, said his father was six months away from retirement when he was killed.
“My father went to work and he never came home,” Eugene Gutierrez said.
Bot Gutierrez was a fun-loving man outside of work who took his job seriously, his son said.
“He knew the value of a strong work ethic — to do it right the first time and not cut corners,” his son said. “He was competent and knowledgeable.”
When working underground, surveyors are required to make themselves visible, either over a radio or by projecting strobe lights. They can also block entry to their work areas with vehicles, the jury heard Monday.
The jury heard that in some countries, including South Africa, mines have experimented with underground machines equipped with sensors that can let operators know when someone comes into a hazard zone.
Such devices are not required at Canadian mines, but employers are free to use them if they want to, the jury heard.
In Ontario, above-ground construction regulations that require the presence of signalers when large machines are being moved around don’t apply to mining operations because they might not necessarily be effective, former ministry construction safety expert Philamena Savoia told the jury.
“What might work in daylight might not be conducive to an underground environment,” Savoia said.
Between 1999 and 2019, 22 Ontario miners were killed after being struck, and a dozen miners died after being crushed, according to data presented by Savoia.
In 2013, the former Liberal Ontario government grudgingly agreed to a review of mine-safety regulations after concerns were raised by the number of fatalities, and it was pointed out that regulations hadn’t been updated since the mid-1980s.
In 2018, the ministry undertook an awareness campaign about hazards associated with mobile equipment used in mining.
The inquest into Gutierrez’s death continues Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The proceeding held at the Ontario building on Red River Road is not open to the public, but can be viewed live on Youtube.
