Impala Canada, the company that operates the Lac Des Iles palladium mine near Thunder Bay, has donated $235,000 to various causes in the city, the company said last week.
The amount includes “$130,000 in financial support and personal protective equipment to local community organizations in response to COVID-19 needs,” said an Impala Canada news release.
“The global pandemic has impacted the lives of many in Thunder Bay, increasing the need for additional community support,” Impala Canada CEO Tim Hill said in the release.
