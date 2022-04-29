Closing remarks for an environmental hearing into a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon are set to take place on May 19.
A spokeswoman for an independent panel overseeing the hearing said closing remarks could be held earlier if the panel receives by May 12 requested information from the project’s proponent — Toronto-based Generation Mining.
The last day for presentations to the panel was on April 9. The hearing had been scheduled to last 30 days.
The panel of three experts is expected to submit a report sometime in June, recommending that the project be declined, or be allowed to proceed.
Whether or not the project is approved will rest with the provincial and federal governments.
