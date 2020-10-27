Two workers at Impala Canada’s Lac Des Isle palladium mine who recently tested positive for COVID-19 had “limited” exposure to the main parts of the operation, a company spokeswoman said Monday.
“The positive individuals and immediate crew had limited exposure to the majority of the LDI mining and milling workforce,” the spokeswoman said Monday in an email.
“Their work is conducted in a separate facility on site. We continue to have a heightened surveillance of the situation and further actions will be taken, if required.”
Located about 80 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Lac Des Isle has about 700 direct employees and contractors combined.
The mine was hit hard by the virus this spring and temporarily shut down while work sites were disinfected.
A total of 25 people who came down with the virus were linked to the mine, including a Thunder Bay man with an underlying medical condition who died.
The company said Monday the two affected workers in the current situation tested positive about a week ago while they were already off-site and in self-isolation.
Both “are doing well,” the spokeswoman said.
“Direct work crews and recent close contacts of the two COVID-19-positive individuals were immediately notified, tested and safely sent off-site to isolate for 14 days,” she added.
Those workers represent “a very small percentage” of the total workforce.
“We have received many negative test results for these individuals, and are awaiting results of the remaining tests,” the spokeswoman said.
In the wake of the two confirmed cases, the mine says it has “strong measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and they appear to be working well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.