An environmental hearing into a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon has been postponed until mid-March due to concerns and staffing shortages related to rising cases of COVID-19, says the federal agency overseeing the process.
The hearing into Generation Mining’s project had been set for Feb. 15, but “since the hearing was announced, Canadians are now faced with surging cases of the Omicron variant,” an Impact Assessment Agency of Canada news release said Thursday.
“Accordingly, the province has implemented additional public health measures that include new restrictions associated with meetings and indoor gatherings.”
The situation “has also created unprecedented cases of COVID-19 in our communities resulting in staffing shortages within private and public organizations,” the release added.
The new date for the 30-day hearing is March 15. A new deadline for those who want to register to take part in the hearing is Feb. 12. More information can be found at the assessment agency’s website: iaac.gc.ca.
If approved, the open-pit mine is slated to create 400 jobs and operate a short drive from town for 13 years.
