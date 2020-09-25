A preliminary economic assessment regarding the prospect of constructing a US $400-million lithium processing plant in Thunder Bay is expected to be completed in “four to six weeks,” says the project’s Vancouver-based proponent.
Vancouver-based Rock Tech Lithium Inc. says the company has been in discussions with Thunder Bay’s economic development commission about some potential sites for a plant that could supply 100 permanent jobs.
