The Toronto company proposing to build a palladium and copper mine on the edge of Marathon says this year’s exploration drilling program will cover 8,000 metres.
“The winter phase of the program (currently underway) will comprise approximately 3,000 metres and is designed to follow up on high grade, ramp accessible, drill results obtained” in 2020, a Generation Mining news release said this week.
“Targets for the summer drill program are in the development stage,” the news release added.
If the project receives provincial and federal environmental approval, a $430-million, open-pit mine could go into production by the end of 2023, creating about 350 jobs.
