The Toronto-based company proposing to build a new palladium and copper mine on Marathon’s doorstep is going to start the new year on a flush note.
Generation Mining said Tuesday it stands to have more than $12 million “in the bank” following the completion of the sale of 4.2 million flow-through common shares.
Flow through shares are accompanied by a tax receipt when investors put their money into Canadian mining exploration projects.
