The company proposing to build a palladium and copper mine on the edge of Marathon says it has lined up two major pieces of ore-processing equipment for the project.
Toronto-based Generation Mining says it has secured from a Denver-based supplier a grinding mill and a ball mill for US$12 million.
Though the mills “are slightly larger in size and power than originally contemplated . . . overall, reports have confirmed that the mills are suitable for use on the Marathon project,” a Generation Mining news release said.
An independent environmental review into the project completed earlier this month recommended the mine be allowed to proceed only if a full slate of mitigation measures are implemented.
The federal government has until Nov. 30 to decide whether to approve or decline the project, which is slated to create about 400 jobs a short drive from Marathon.
The provincial government must also weigh in on the project, but is not under a similar deadline.
