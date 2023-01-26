A Thunder Bay exploration company eyeing a potential multiple-metals mine in northern Maine is taking another crack at trying to have the project green-lighted by a state agency.
Wolfden Resources announced on Monday it has submitted a new rezoning application to the Maine Land Use Planning Commission for its Pickett Mountain project.
The application contains technical data that show “the (proposed) operation will be fully protective of the surrounding natural resources and associated recreational activities, the neighbouring communities and the state,” Wolfden project development vice-president Jeremy Ouellette said in a news release.
The company is proposing to use a footprint of about 375 acres on 7,135 acres it owns in northern Maine.
The rezoning request “is to allow for the construction, operation and reclamation of a state of the art, small foot print underground metallic mineral mine in a manner that is fully protective of the environment,” the company said.
Though Wolfden claimed its project was environmentally sound in a previous application, the commission said in 2021 that it could not support the mine proposal as it was presented at that time.
After the commission turned Wolfden down, the company vowed to go back to the drawing board and submit another application for the project, which it says contains “high-grade” deposits of copper, gold, lead, zinc and other metals.
If approved, the mine is slated to operate for at least 10 years and create about 275 direct jobs in an area of “low population density” north of the community of Patten.
“Several neighbouring towns have passed ordinances or resolutions, by public vote, in support of the project, subject to prerequisite regulatory approvals,” the Wolfden news release said.
Earlier estimates pegged the cost of building and closing the mine at US$148 million, including reclamation expenses and a 20-per cent contingency.
Though costs have risen between 10-25 per cent since the economics of the project were analyzed in 2020, the proposed mine “is near a town and major highway in the U.S., so cost increases should be more reasonable,” said Wolfden president Ron Little.
The economic analysis “was performed at much lower metal prices than those used in studies today, and therefore the overall project economic returns should be similar to that of 2020,” Little added.
The commission’s review process is to include public hearings.
