Newmont’s Musselwhite gold mine came out on top at last week’s provincial mine-rescue championships held in Sudbury.
The members of the Musselwhite team are Jack Lawson (captain), Taylor Poling, Alexa Dumaine, Scott Lawson, Philip Mullin, Jimmy Sinclair, Ryan Lepage, Nick Gosselin, Chris Horde, Gabe Roy, Kurtis Atkinson and Jeff Farquharson.
Musselwhite is located about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
At the competitions, mine-rescue squads are rated on how well they respond to mock emergencies.
This year’s provincial competition was held between June 7-9 at Vale’s Creighton nickel and copper mine.
The runner-up squad was Impala Canada’s Lac des Isle palladium mine near Thunder Bay.
Ontario’s mine-rescue program has been in existence since 1929. More information about the program and the competitions is available online at workplacesafetynorth.ca.
