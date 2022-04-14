A $650-million expansion at the Island Gold mine near Dubreuilville is expected to extend the operation’s life to 2035 while maintaining current workforce levels.
The expansion project, which was kicked off on Monday, is to substantially increase production to 1,200 tonnes per day by 2025, the operation’s owner, Toronto-based Alamos Gold, said in a news release.
About 600 people work at the mine, which is located a 15-minute drive from Dubreuilville. Workers commute to the mine from surrounding towns like White River and Wawa, or live in a company dormitory in Dubreuilville.
