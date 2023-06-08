Provincial mining inspectors issued more than 5,000 workplace orders to correct safety violations during a 2022 enforcement campaign conducted at various mine sites throughout that year.
The Ministry of Labour released the statistics last week as inspectors gear up for a similar campaign in 2023.
Inspectors are to “ensure employers are meeting all safety requirements, and that workers and supervisors are trained and accredited,” a ministry bulletin said.
It added: “Inspectors will also be looking for potential workplace hazards and risks, as well as for workplace violence and harassment.”
Though the mining industry is aware of the inspection campaign, individual companies are not told in advance when inspectors are to arrive at mine sites, a ministry spokeswoman said.
The current inspection campaign is to run until next March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.