More than 700 direct employees and contractors at Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles (LDI) mine near Thunder Bay won’t be able to work there unless they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 2, the company announced Friday.
“The nature of our work sometimes requires working in close contact with one another,” the company said in a news release.
“Given this reality, and the escalating nature of the pandemic’s fourth wave in Ontario, we understand our workforce is at a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, and we must take every step possible to ensure the collective wellness of the Impala Canada team.”
The release added: “Individuals with medical or legally qualified exemptions will be accommodated on a case-by-case basis.”
Last fall, before vaccinations were available in Canada, the palladium mine site located about 80 kilometres north of the city was the focus of one of the worst workplace COVID-19 outbreaks in the Thunder Bay district.
The new vaccination policy also applies to non-employees who may seek to enter the mine site, the company said.
In Ontario, such policies are optional.
