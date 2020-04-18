The coronavirus has managed to spread rapidly through Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles palladium mine, even though the operation north of Thunder Bay took precautions recommended by health officials, the company said this week.
“Despite our best efforts with the pandemic response protocols implemented at LDI, which were scrutinized twice and deemed best practice by (Thunder Bay District Health Unit), the coronavirus has spread amongst some of our team,” Impala Canada spokeswoman Erin Satterthwaite said Thursday.
“The growing number of cases reinforces how fierce this virus is.”
So far, 14 mine employees in total have become infected with COVID-19, including seven more that were confirmed over Thursday and Friday.
