A 64-year-old New Brunswick man died at Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles

mine Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a “run of muck” while

working underground at the palladium operation.

Provincial police on Thursday identified the man who died as Dunlop

resident Edward Gallant, who had been working for a mining contractor —

Sudbury based SCR Mining and Tunnelling.

A Ministry of Labour inspector and mining engineer were at the scene

Thursday, a ministry spokeswoman said.

