A 64-year-old New Brunswick man died at Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles
mine Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a “run of muck” while
working underground at the palladium operation.
Provincial police on Thursday identified the man who died as Dunlop
resident Edward Gallant, who had been working for a mining contractor —
Sudbury based SCR Mining and Tunnelling.
A Ministry of Labour inspector and mining engineer were at the scene
Thursday, a ministry spokeswoman said.
