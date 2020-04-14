Impala Canada’s Lac Des Iles palladium mine north of Thunder Bay continued efforts Monday to temporarily shut the operation down in the wake of six employees becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.
And the company said it is working with local public-health representatives to implement a safe employee departure plan “in an effort to avoid an extended (mine) site quarantine.”
“Two of the (six infected) individuals are on-site, in self-isolation and have been receiving medical care,” an Impala Canada spokeswoman said in an email.
