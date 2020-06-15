The proposed Goliath Gold mine near Dryden is slated to have access to substantially more ore following the acquisition of an adjacent gold-bearing property.
Goliath Gold proponent, Treasury Metals, announced this week its plan to acquire the Goldlund Gold Project, which would add more than 800,000 ounces of gold to the future mine’s inventory of the precious metal.
The Goliath Gold property, located 20 kilometres east of Dryden, already holds 1.2 million ounces of gold, Treasury Metal says on its website.
“The close proximity of the (two) projects, combined with well-developed infrastructure in the region, is expected to generate substantial co-development synergies as the properties are advanced in tandem,” a Treasury Metals news release said Wednesday.
The Goldlund Gold Project is operated by Tamaka Gold Corp., a subsidiary of Vancouver-based First Mining. Treasury Metals is based in Toronto.
Under a purchase agreement between the two companies, First Mining is to receive 130 million Treasury Metals shares valued at 50 cents each, the news release said.
The Goliath Gold project has received federal and provincial environmental approvals, and is in the process of acquiring necessary operating permits.
The open pit mine is expected to create 250 permanent jobs once it’s in operation. No specific timelines have been released.
