The Thunder Bay company developing a potential high-purity graphene deposit near Hearst has raised $1.21 million.
The funds “will be used to finance the 2020 environmental baseline field program, and community engagement work on the company's Albany graphite project,” a Zen Graphene news release said Friday.
The company sold more than three million flow-through shares at 40 cents each. Flow-through shares allow investors to receive a tax receipt when they put money into Canadian exploration projects.
Graphene, a byproduct of graphite, is touted as one of the strongest and heat-resistant industrial materials used in construction and electronics.
