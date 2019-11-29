Students at Kingsway Park Public School are learning that there is a lot of science involved in growing food.
Teacher Nicole Walter-Rowan’s grades 3-4 students are in the middle of a year-long mining matters program where they are up to their elbows in dirt.
“We are doing work with rocks and minerals and one of the things that makes this so exciting for our kids is they have hands-on materials, they look at all the different career opportunities, but mostly they are looking at the geology component of the many rocks and minerals,” said Walter-Rowan.
The project has the school partnering with Belluz Farms, the Lakehead University geology department and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
