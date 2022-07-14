The company gearing up to build a proposed palladium and copper mine on the outskirts of Marathon is making plans to lease or own an existing construction camp in the town.
Toronto-based Generation Mining said Tuesday it has entered into a lease agreement with the current user of the camp with an option to purchase it prior to June of 2023.
Initially, the camp would be used to house and feed about 260 construction workers.
If approved, the mine would create 375 jobs a short drive from town near the municipal airport.
Generation Mining, along with interested parties either in favour or opposed to the mine, are awaiting a report by an independent panel that conducted environmental hearings into the project this spring.
