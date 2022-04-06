The proponent behind a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon has received its first $20-million instalment under an agreement with a Vancouver precious metals investment company.
Toronto-based Generation Mining is proposing to build an open-pit mine north of Marathon’s airport, should the project be approved following an ongoing environmental review.
Under the agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Generation Mining is to receive $240 million in exchange for the mine’s gold production, as well as 22 per cent of the operation’s production of platinum.
The company says it expects to receive the next $20-million instalment in the third business quarter of this year.
“During construction of the Marathon project the remaining $200 million will be payable in four staged instalments, which are also subject to various customary conditions being satisfied,” a Generation Mining news release said.
If the mine is approved, it’s slated to create 375 direct jobs a short drive from town and operate for 13 years.
The mine is estimated to produce 1.9 million ounces of palladium, 467 million pounds of copper, 537,000 ounces of platinum, 151,000 ounces of gold and 2.8 million ounces of silver.
