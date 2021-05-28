A new Sioux Lookout-based training program to prepare Indigenous people for jobs in the mining sector aims to have more than 150 students enrolled by the end of this year.
Announced on Wednesday, the Sioux Lookout Mining Centre of Excellence program is a collaboration between four area First Nations, nine regional mining companies and Northern College’s renowned Haileybury School of Mines.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.