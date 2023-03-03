Federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu has reached out to Pikangikum First Nation in the wake of last month’s fatal house fire in the remote community that claimed the lives of three people, including an eight-year-old girl.
Hajdu, who is the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North, “has been in contact with (Pikangikum) Chief Shirley Lynne Keeper and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) officials are working directly with partners in the region . . . to ensure the community has the supports needed during this difficult time,” a department spokesman said Thursday.
A cause of the fire remains under investigation. Provincial police have said foul play is not suspected.
Earlier this week, Nishnawbe Aski Nation said funding for extra smoke alarms in remote communities was only confirmed by ISC after the Pikangikum fire, as well as another fatal blaze in Weenusk First Nation that occurred in January.
ISC says it is working “with First Nations partners on better supports to advance fire safety in communities so that tragedies like this do not happen.”
Keeper said Pikangikum remains without a building to keep fire trucks warm in winter so that they are operational when fires break out.
