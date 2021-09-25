A 68-year-old Minneapolis-area man was killed Thursday morning and his wife was badly injured when the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a transport truck near Dryden.
Provincial police said the crash occurred on Highway 17 in Southworth Township around 10:45 a.m. when the westbound pickup lost control.
Police said Ramsey resident Kirk Vadnais died at the scene, while his wife — 61-year-old Julie Vadnais — was airlifted to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries.
