As Northwestern Ontario is well into the third stage of the province’s reopening plan, MP Patty Hajdu said everyone wants to know what’s going to happen next in the fight against COVID-19.
“We don’t really know,” she said. “We know there is a lot of good work happening on vaccines but I also know vaccines take a long time to develop. The world is actively pursuing together a vaccine that works. There are many, many candidates.”
However, the Thunder Bay-Superior North MP said until that time we have to learn to live with the virus and hopefully there will also be a more effective treatment to help prevent the worst of the disease.
