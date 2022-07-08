A 16-year-old boy who went missing on the weekend on a Lake of the Woods island has been found dead, provincial police said Thursday.
Kenora OPP said foul play is not suspected in the death of Juan Miguel Tan Rondilla, who was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday at a camp site on Town Island. Police didn’t say when the boy’s body was found.
The OPP had deployed a boat and helicopter in a search for Miguel Tan Rondilla.
A cause of death was not released on Thursday. Police said the boy’s family is requesting privacy.
