A renewed appeal has been issued for help in finding Matthew Bouchard.
The 38-year-old was last seen Aug. 21 around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of West Frederica Street in Thunder Bay.
There have been no new confirmed sightings.
His family is increasingly concerned for his well-being.
Anyone living in the Westfort area is asked to check their properties for signs of Bouchard.
Anyone with home or business surveillance footage is asked to review it and contact police if they find anything that could help investigators.
Bouchard requires medication for a medical condition and it’s believed he does not have the medication with him.
He is described as a white male, about five-foot-seven with a thin build and fair complexion. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of angel wings on his back.
He was last believed to be wearing a blue shirt, grey jogging pants and white shoes.
Anyone with any information about Bouchard’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
