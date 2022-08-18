A new sighting of missing man Kacey Yellowhead has been confirmed by Thunder Bay Police Service.
Yellowhead, 25, was last seen walking in a southbound direction on the 800 block of Minnesota Street, across the street from Art Widnall Pool, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at about 9:20 p.m. At the time he appeared to walking toward Pacific Avenue.
Police are again asking those who live in the area of the sighting to check their properties, yards, sheds, abandoned or parked vehicles and alleyways for signs of Yellowhead.
Anyone with residential or business security surveillance of that area are asked to review any footage recorded of the mentioned date and time and call police if you have any further confirmed sightings of Yellowhead.
Yellowhead is described as Indigenous, standing about five-feet, six-inches tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.
He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.
Anyone with relevant information is urged to call police at 807-684-1200.
