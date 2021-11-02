The body of a missing 44-year-old Kenora-area man was found on Friday in a city park, provincial police said.
Police said Clifford Landon was found dead in the area of Kenora’s McLeod Park. No other information was provided.
On Thursday, there had been an unconfirmed sighting of Landon in the area of Kenora’s Minto Street, police said. Landon was known to visit Shoal Lake 39 First Nation.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death. Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
