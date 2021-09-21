Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men, and boys were remembered during the Full Moon Memory Walk on Monday.
“This is very important because we still lose a lot of women and girls and men as well,” said Sharron Johnson, walk co-organizer and founder of the walk.
“The need continues to raise awareness and to come together, work together and to support one another . . . we are supporting each other by walking and walking together,” said Johnson, before the start of the 16th annual walk at Thunder Bay City Hall.
Johnson added that the walk isn’t just for the lives lost, but also for those who are still here.
Johnson said the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys will continue online by creating awareness, but says the issue needs more support from the city and other levels of government and women need more support through shelters.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said she feels like things have gotten worse for women but now that things are opening up again Johnson is hoping that things will get better.
“We still need to find out what is happening to our people and what is causing it and to try and find the ones still missing,” said Elizabeth Dawn Munroe, co-organizer of the walk.
Munroe has an aunt who has been missing since 1991 and a cousin who was murdered in Winnipeg.
She has no idea what happened to them and added “that’s a long time to carry that 30 years, it is very hard and I feel sorry for my cousins that lost their mother.”
Munroe said “having no answers is not right . . . it should be well known.”
She said that there needs to be more awareness around the issue and people need to go to the parliament and protest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.