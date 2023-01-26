A missing woman last seen in Thunder Bay on New Year’s Day has been spotted in Winnipeg.
Last week, the family of Latanya Tait, 25, made a public appeal to help find her after not hearing from her since November of last year.
The last confirmed sighting of Tait in Thunder Bay had been on Jan. 1 in the area of Oliver and Golf Links roads.
On Wednesday, Thunder Bay police said as a result of tips from the public and assistance from the Winnipeg Police Service, investigators confirmed a new sighting of Tait in Winnipeg on the evening of Jan. 16 in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue.
Tait’s family remains concerned for her well-being and the investigation remains an active missing person case, said police.
Tait is described as an Indigenous woman, five-foot-seven with a medium build. She has medium-length, curly, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, a pink or purple hoodie, black pants and black running shoes.
Anyone with information about Tait’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.
