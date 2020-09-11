It was a bittersweet day for Lori MItchell as she said farewell to her local Salvation Army family.
The outgoing executive director of the Thunder Bay shelter is moving to Toronto to take on the oversight and coaching of 21 church pastors in the Greater Toronto Area as an area commander.
Her Thunder Bay co-workers held a goodbye party for Mitchell on Thursday at the Salvation Army Community Church and Mitchell said her and her husband have grown to love Thunder Bay and the people here.
“I have loved doing the work I’ve been doing and getting to the cusp of the (new) building but not getting to move in myself is a little bit sad.”
Mitchell has been overseeing the construction of the Salvation Army’s new Journey to Life Centre on Cumberland Street. The facility will replace the aging building the organization currently runs and will offer not only shelter but programming to help people get back on their feet.
