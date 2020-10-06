Ongoing efforts to take a pro-active approach toward Kenora residents struggling with addiction and mental-health issues are being enhanced under a collaboration between provincial police and the city’s mental-health association.
The new Mobile Crisis Response Team, to start Nov. 2, will consist of a mental-heath nurse who accompanies “specially-trained” officers on police calls believed to involve someone in crisis.
“We see this partnership as an opportunity to equip our detachment with the right tools to bring appropriate crisis care to the people who need it,” Kenora OPP Insp. Jeff Duggan said in Monday in a news release.
