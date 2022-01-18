A Wolf Court residence in Thunder Bay suffered extensive damage after a structural fire on Saturday.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the blaze and the first unit on scene found a mobile trailer fully involved in fire.
A second alarm was called, adding two more pumpers and a ladder truck to the four pumpers already dispatched.
Firefighters conducted a defensive attack, knocking down the flames to the point where they could enter and conduct a primary search.
The second alarm was then cancelled and the home was clear of any residents.
The fire was eventually deemed under control.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said the damage to the residence was extensive and the cause is under investigation.
