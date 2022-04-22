Organizers of this year’s Polar Bear Plunge were hesitant to hold the event earlier this month after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, those fears were quickly silenced with the community jumping in with its full support, leading to a record $109,500 raised for the four recipient charities: Special Olympics Thunder Bay, Roots to Harvest, PRO Kids and CNIB Thunder Bay.
CNIB program lead Kiri Butter said they set a modest goal of $50,000 for this year’s plunge, which was held at the Marina Park boat launch on April 9. In 2019, $82,000 was raised.
“We were floored,” Butter said of this year’s $109,500.
“For the charities themselves, it’s been an interesting two years where we haven’t been able to do special events,” Butter said. “To jump out of the gate and have this one exceed our expectation, exceed last year’s goal, is going to make a huge impact and get those programs back out to the community.”
Event chairperson and Thunder Bay Police Service inspector, Ryan Gibson, said there was nearly 1,000 people at the marina for the event.
“The energy was fantastic,” he said. “The weather was beautiful. It was a nice, sunny day.”
A total of 48 teams participated by raising pledges and jumping into the icy cold water of Lake Superior. Gibson said some people even registered the day of the event.
“It couldn’t have worked out better,” said Gibson, adding Thunder Bay has one of the highest rates of volunteerism in the country. “I think that spills into everything. People are concerned about their neighbours . . . They want to help each other out.”
Events like the polar bear plunge help build community, Gibson said.
“After COVID, people feel disconnected. They’re kind of coming out of their shells This brings people together.”
April 1, 2023 has already been set for next year’s plunge.
