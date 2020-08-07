Read the labels: mom

Pictured here with her one-year-old daughter Selena, Carla Fazio worries not enough people, especially expecting and breastfeeding women, read warning labels on hand sanitizers.

 Jodi Lundmark

A Thunder Bay mother is urging others to read the fine print on hand sanitizer labels.

Carla Fazio has a one-year-old daughter and was shocked to learn the hand sanitizer she’d been using after trips to the grocery store contained a warning not to use if pregnant or breastfeeding.

“I stumbled upon articles of recalled sanitizers and I thought why are these being recalled, what’s going on?” she said.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you