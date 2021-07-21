A new tourism relief fund is available for eligible Northern Ontario applicants.
The $500 million Tourism Relief Fund will be spread over two years and will include $50 million for Indigenous tourism initiatives and $15 million for national initiatives. Over the program’s duration, FedNor will spend $25.3 million.
Designed to help tourism businesses adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, the funds will also help with investment in products and services to further their growth.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.