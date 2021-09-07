A Northwestern Ontario Pride organization has raised more than $4,000 to help bring LGBTQI+ refugees to safety.
Borderland Pride raised $4,238 in a week-long online campaign for Rainbow Railroad, a not-for-profit organization that helps LGBTQI+ people facing persecution based on their sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics by bringing them to safety.
The organization has expressed concerns about the LGBTQI+ people in Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.
Borderland Pride, a Pride organization based in the Rainy River District, conducted an online fundraising campaign to help raise money for the cause.
The organization has made contact with Rainbow Railroad and hopes to plan an informational and education event on the work Rainbow Railroad does and the dangers facing LGBTQI+ people in countries without legal or human rights protections
