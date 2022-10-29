The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is providing more than $500,000 to the Northern Ontario School of Medicine University that will support up to six Métis students per year.
The $515,000 endowment will fund a bursary program for Métis students pursuing their MD at NOSM. The money is also being matched by the FDC Foundation.
“As the government representing Métis in Ontario, we are proud to do what we can to encourage academic and skills development, helping citizens of the Métis Nation of Ontario achieve their goals,” said Margaret Froh, MNO president, in a news release. “This bursary will enable Métis citizens to play a role in the future of medicine in Ontario — a profession Métis people have been under-represented in for far too long.”
Up to six students annually will be supported through the bursary program at a minimum of $5,000 per year.
“As Métis students, we bring cultural understandings of health from our own lived experiences,” said Hanna Bazinet, Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario post-secondary representative. “Encouraging students to share that insight will make way for a more equitable future.”
Dr. Sarita Verma, president, vice chancellor, dean and chief executive officer of NOSM University, said the university aims to represent the diversity of students in Northern Ontario by recruiting directly from local communities.
“We are grateful to the Métis Nation of Ontario for its support and encouragement of Indigenous students and the confidence they have shown in NOSM University as we continue our work to improve health outcomes for Northern Ontarians,” said Verma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.