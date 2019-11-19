Shelter House Thunder Bay is asking the community to give the gift of warmth this season with the start of their Holiday Campaign.
The campaign officially kicked off last week and will run into January, explained Kimberley Kennedy, development officer with the shelter, with the hopes of raising $200,000.
“We depend so heavily on support from the community,” said Kennedy. “There is a little bit of funding we do have but it’s never been a lot.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
