Looking to hit it big

Cathy Britt gets ready to purchase lucky lottery numbers for the new

monthly Thunder Bay 50/50 draw, comfortably from her tablet.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

This year could be your lucky year thanks to the Thunder Bay Health

Sciences Centre’s Thunder Bay 50/50 monthly draw. Beginning today,

tickets for the draw are available on-line with guaranteed cash prizes

to be won.

Glenn Craig, president and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health

Sciences Foundation, says 2020 was a tough year and they are excited to

give away lots of cash and make 2021 a year to remember for the

winners.

“Of course, the biggest winner is our community as a whole, as the

proceeds will support better health care for all of us,” he said.

Proceeds will go to the hospital foundation to help support equipment

purchases at the Regional Health Sciences Centre.

The first grand prize draw will take place on Feb. 26, featuring a

jackpot of at least $5,000.

“The first draw will have a six-week ramp-up, beginning now,” said

Craig.

