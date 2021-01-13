This year could be your lucky year thanks to the Thunder Bay Health
Sciences Centre’s Thunder Bay 50/50 monthly draw. Beginning today,
tickets for the draw are available on-line with guaranteed cash prizes
to be won.
Glenn Craig, president and CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health
Sciences Foundation, says 2020 was a tough year and they are excited to
give away lots of cash and make 2021 a year to remember for the
winners.
“Of course, the biggest winner is our community as a whole, as the
proceeds will support better health care for all of us,” he said.
Proceeds will go to the hospital foundation to help support equipment
purchases at the Regional Health Sciences Centre.
The first grand prize draw will take place on Feb. 26, featuring a
jackpot of at least $5,000.
“The first draw will have a six-week ramp-up, beginning now,” said
Craig.
