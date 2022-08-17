The Silver Islet Harbour Association has received $30,000 in funding from the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission and Tourism Thunder Bay.
The funding will go to support the Silver Islet Harbour Association’s infrastructure work to increase the mooring capacity at the harbour. By increasing the capacity at the harbour they will be able to host cruise ships and other boaters from Thunder Bay and the district.
The Tourism Development Fund was developed to provide financial support to projects and events with the capacity to attract more visitors to Thunder Bay and increase visitor spending.
The Silver Islet Harbour Association has additional funding from Destination Northern Ontario and the Great Lakes Foundation.
“The funding support from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund enabled us to add a key infrastructure element to the newly revitalized harbour at Silver Islet,” said Scott Cheadle, president of the Silver Islet Harbour Association, in a news release. “The charter operator’s dock significantly expands our mooring capacity, providing improved access for visitors wishing to explore the many nearby attractions and natural bounty of Lake Superior.”
