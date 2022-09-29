A Toronto-area man has been fined $27,000 and banned from hunting for seven years following a nearly three-year investigation into an illegal moose hunt.
Provincial investigators said Georgetown resident Joseph Arko was part of a five-man hunting party that on October 2018 harvested a bull moose in the Temiskaming area near the Quebec border.
According to a provincial news release, Arko pleaded guilty to obtaining a big-game hunting licence using another person’s Outdoors Card, and making a false statement about the incident to a conservation officer.
Investigators looking into the case gathered evidence over 32 months, laying charges that resulted in a total of $44,000 in fines against five people.
Arko’s fine was the largest among the five individuals. All five accused pleaded guilty over the course of a year in Temiskaming Shores provincial offences court, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.