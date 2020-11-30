The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is receiving funding to add 30 beds to deal with a surgical backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amount is part of 130 beds the province is adding to six Northern hospitals.
The $13-million boost aims to “provide improved patient care capacity and hospital beds where they are needed most,” Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford said earlier in November a news release.
The other Northwestern Ontario recipient is Kenora’s Lake of the Woods Hospital, which is receiving 12 extra beds, the release said.
